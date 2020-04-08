BILLIE RUTH SCOTT, 75, of Monaville, passed away on April 5, 2020. Following Billie's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the Billie's Family.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Edwards, Joyce - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
El-Amin, Kela - 11 a.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Harper, Robert - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.
Nasby, Beatrice - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Walden, Albert - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Sweetland.