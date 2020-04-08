Billie Ruth Scott

BILLIE RUTH SCOTT, 75, of Monaville, passed away on April 5, 2020. Following Billie's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the Billie's Family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Edwards, Joyce - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

El-Amin, Kela - 11 a.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Harper, Robert - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Nasby, Beatrice - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Walden, Albert - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Sweetland.