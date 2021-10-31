BILLIE SUE BASFORD, 80, of Glasgow passed away on October 28, 2021 at the Glasgow Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center of complications from COVID-19. Billie Sue graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1959 and began a career with the C&P Telephone Company. She retired from Bell Atlantic in 1990 with 30 years of service.
Billie Sue was born to the late William Basford and Esther Basford of Glasgow and was also preceded in death by her sister Vickie Wright and bothers Paul and Richard.
She is survived by her sisters Joyce Wright of Shrewsbury, Judy Buckley (Ike) of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Linda Bowe (Larry) of Glasgow, Sheila Garretson (Gary) of Shrewsbury, Debbie Herald (Randy) of Hugheston, Sherri Stephens of Glasgow, Merri Daniels (John) of Glasgow and Karen Samples of Glasgow and brothers Tim (Jeanne) of Charleston, Charles (Keith Anne) of Shrewsbury, and David (Lynne) of Glasgow.
Billie Sue was a member of the Glasgow United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women of the church. She was a member of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) and the Telephone Pioneers of West Virginia.
She adored each and every one of her wonderful nephews and nieces and actively supported their academic endeavors, athletic teams, Scouts and extracurricular activities. She was an avid traveler and joined other members from the church and community in regional tours and numerous cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico.
She was an avid reader and participated in the Read Aloud program at Cedar Grove Elementary School for many years. She also arranged for and supported bus trips to King's Island for the local youth.
Billie Sue enjoyed the camaraderie and food of the Saturday "Game Day" gatherings at sister Sherri's house to watch WVU football and keep ties with family.
It was Billie Sue's wish that no service be held at this time and that she be cremated. The family will hold a memorial service to honor her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Glasgow United Methodist Church, 3rd St. & 5th Ave, Glasgow, WV 25086.