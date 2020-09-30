BILLIE SUE HOLDER-MORGAN, age 93 of Charleston, West Virginia died on Friday, September 25, 2020 after a long illness. Mrs. Morgan was born in Seminole, Oklahoma and a graduate of E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Nursing in Charlottesville.
A longtime resident of Charleston, Billie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Berry Hills Country Club. Before moving to Charleston, she worked as a registered nurse at the University of Virginia Hospital and Indianapolis General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Bill Morgan, her mother Cora Jewel (McLin) Holder and son in law, Mark Tyler. Billie is survived by her daughter (Leigh) Ann Morgan Tyler of Brighton, England and sons, (John W.) Jay Morgan, wife Catherine (Kitty) Ingersoll Morgan of Bradenton, FL and Robert (Keith) Morgan, wife Terri Bissinger Morgan, of Madison, MS. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Catherine (Taylor) Morgan of Nashville, TN and William C. Morgan III (Will) of Madison, MS. The family wants to extend a special thanks to Billie's team of caregivers who took such great care of her for many years.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements are in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.