Your beauty should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit.
This line of scripture so aptly depicts the manner in which BILLIE V. BOSHER lived her life.
Sometime during the afternoon of November 21, 2022, the gentle and quiet spirit of Billie V. Bosher unexpectedly slipped into the arms of God, with all the grace and dignity that defined her.
Billie V. Newman was born November 25, 1937, in rural Arkansas to Cornelius and Maude Newman. During Billie's early teens, she moved from Arkansas to live with her sister, Margie, and brother-in-law R.D. Holbrook, in Chesapeake, WV.
Billie attended and graduated from East Bank High School where she was a majorette and member of the band.
Billie met a local boy named Billy Gene Bosher, and a short time later Billy and Billie shared the same last name following their marriage on October 7, 1955. They bought their first and only house on Noyes Ave. SE in Kanawha City, which was transformed in her image to create a warm and comfortable home. Their union was soon blessed with the birth of their first daughter, Penny, in May, 1956, and later the birth of a second baby girl, Robin, in September, 1960.
Once the girls were old enough for school, Billie began contributing as more than wife and mother. She began a career as marketing and supply rep for the Handleman Corporation, distributing records and tapes to retail chain stores. She excelled in her work, and was recognized companywide for her appealing, theme-oriented displays of various record label products. Billie managed to balance multiple careers for nearly thirty years.
Billie retired in 1995. She was a grandmother of two and soon to be a great grandmother.
Billie valued her love for God and family as the most important things in her later life.
She was a member of her beloved United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, WV.
Holidays and birthdays were her time to shine as hostess to family and friends with her soul warming food and hospitality.
After 64 years sharing her life experience, Billie was widowed on March 20, 2019. When Bill passed away, Billie's loneliness was tempered by spending time shopping and beach trips with her family.
Billie lived her years with all the qualities of grace, dignity, and humility. She exuded peace and tranquility from her heart; seemingly, that she knew something that we didn't. Billie's loss for us is heaven's gain. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Billie was predeceased by her husband, Billy Gene Bosher; father and mother, Cornelius and Maude Newman; sisters; Margie, Becky and Betty; brothers Don and Rudolph.
Those left to bask in her light are daughters, Penny (Dean) Stone of Charleston, Robin (Ralph) Bush of Charleston; grandchildren, Deena Stone of Charleston and Neal (Darby) Stone of Charleston; great-grandchildren, Austin Stone and Mason Stone; sister-in-law, Nancy Hodges of Chesapeake; and cousin, Jeannie Harper of Jacksonville, FL.
A celebration of life service will be held in Billie's honor on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, West Virginia, with Pastor Christopher Hudnall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.