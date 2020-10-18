BILLY AARON
CANADA, 73, was born on September 26, 1947 in Oak Hill, WVa. to the late Thomas and Mable Canada.
He was educated in the WVa. school system. Then later Billy was a Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He then met and married Eloise Smoot. Billy also worked over 15 years and retired from Alloy Plant, Alloy, WVa.
On Tuesday October 13, 2020 when he was called home he leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, wife; Eloise (Weasel) Canada of Montgomery, sons; Billy, Jr. (Nikki) Canada of Charlotte, NC, Greg (Kelley) Canada of Dunbar, WVa., Michael Barron of Athens, OH., one daughter; Staci (Dewey) Payne of Montgomery, brothers; Thomas Geary (Margaret) Canada of Cleveland, OH., Ronald Gerald (Karen) Canada of Oak Hill, Anthony "Tony" Glen (Colleen) Canada of Oak Hill, WVa., and Michael Lennell (Rosetta) Canada of Scarbro, WVa., sisters; Gwendolyn Cookie (Michael) Adams of Cleveland, OH., Adelia Lavern (Michael) Heflin of Cleveland, OH. Special Uncle David (Libby) Canada of White Sulphur Springs, WVa., 12 grandkids, 6 great-grandkids and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Billy loved dancing, driving, and his family. He is gone, but never forgotten.
Service will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11am at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Bishop Thomas R. Murray, Jr. officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WVa.
Friends may call from 10am till time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
