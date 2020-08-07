BILLY BABE HALSTEAD, 61, of Huntington, WV passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Gravesides services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, in the Halstead Family Cemetery at Pool. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
