Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BILLY BABE HALSTEAD, 61, of Huntington, WV passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Gravesides services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, in the Halstead Family Cemetery at Pool. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.