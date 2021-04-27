BILLY BURTON HOWARD, 76 of Marlinton passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home. Born December 26, 1944 in Buckeye. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with military graveside rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp.
