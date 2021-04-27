Thank you for Reading.

BILLY BURTON HOWARD, 76 of Marlinton passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home. Born December 26, 1944 in Buckeye. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with military graveside rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp.

Tags

Recommended for you