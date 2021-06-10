BILLY CON TONEY, 80, of Oak Hill, WV, a resident of Ruckersville, VA for 30 years, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his residence. It was Billy's wish to be cremated. Services will be private. Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
