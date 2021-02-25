BILLY CONN ADKINS 78, of St. Albans, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley.
He was born in St. Albans, to the late Thornt and Ella Myrtle Lovejoy Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Adkins Carroll; brother, Ernest Dean Adkins; grandson, Caleb Lee Harley Adkins; and great-granddaughter, Riley LeRae Johnson.
He was employed by the City of South Charleston, the City of St. Albans and American Viscose Corporation. He was a lifelong resident of St. Albans.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Billy C. Adkins Jr. (Angie) of Milton, Bobby Adkins (Rachel)of St. Albans, Sandra Call (Jeremy Garrett) of St. Albans, Billie Jo Adkins (Chris King) of St. Albans and Kayley Dawn Adkins (Aric Satre) of Ronceverte; sister, Gaynell Snodgrass (Joe) of Scott Depot; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 11 - 12 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Adkins-Cummings Cemetery, Sias, WV.
You may visit Billy's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
