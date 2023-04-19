Billy Doughty Sr. Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLY DOUGHTY SR. 79, Memorial Service Thursday, April 20, 2023. Starting at 1 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Recommended for you Local Spotlight Yvonne C. Flowers Barbara Jo Lanham Linda L. Boggess Robert Chester Eugene Hensley Shirley Ann Eagle Edwin Steiner Wager Phyllis Jean Craigo Charlene Frances Booker Sally Anne Loring Sandra Kay (White) Ashworth Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book