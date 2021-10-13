Thank you for Reading.

Billy James Cline
BILLY JAMES CLINE, 74, of Elkview, WV Passed away Sunday at home. Born in Charleston, he was the son of the late Home L. and Mona Thaxton Cline.

He was a retired accountant. He is survived by his wife Paula Rogers Cline, one daughter Amanda G and Husband Joe White of Barboursville, WV, and one very special grandson Alex.

Graveside Service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m., October 13, 2021 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback, WV. Friends may call 30 min prior to service, Pastor David Leming officiating.

There will be a memorial gathering at the family home after the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Family.

