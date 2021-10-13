Billy James Cline Oct 13, 2021 25 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BILLY JAMES CLINE, 74, of Elkview, WV Passed away Sunday at home. Born in Charleston, he was the son of the late Home L. and Mona Thaxton Cline.He was a retired accountant. He is survived by his wife Paula Rogers Cline, one daughter Amanda G and Husband Joe White of Barboursville, WV, and one very special grandson Alex.Graveside Service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m., October 13, 2021 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback, WV. Friends may call 30 min prior to service, Pastor David Leming officiating.There will be a memorial gathering at the family home after the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billy James Cline Paula Rogers Cline Alex Condolence Joe White Amanda G Mona Thaxton Cline Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ivan Derek "Ogre" Hanson Nancy Leigh Nichols Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Ava Dianne Wilson Pauley Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Floyd Otho Tillis Donald E. Larch Lucille Eleanor Davis Tony Edward George Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 13, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health