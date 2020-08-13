BILLY JAMES WASHINGTON was born Sunday, May 12, 1940, in Galax, VA and passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Northwest Hospital, Randallstown, MD.
Billy graduated from DuPont High School in 1958. He graduated from West Virginia State College in 1962 commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was stationed at Ft. Bragg, fought in the Vietnam War and taught at Fort Valley State College. His last assignment was at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County, PA. After 24 years of service, he retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
After retirement from the Army, Billy settled in Chambersburg, PA where he worked part time as a Tip staff/Court Crier from Franklin-Fulton County Court of Common Pleas. He was an assistant Scout Master to Boy Scout Troop 138 and served as a District Commissioner for the Boy Scouts.
In his spare time he was an avid reader, puzzle solver, clock maker and "Master Tinkerer"-he could fix anything.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Othello B. Washington; Mother, Annie V. Washington; brother, Othello B. Jr. and wife Hazel of Reno, NV.; sister, E. Josephine Leftwich and husband Roosevelt of Cleveland, OH.
Surviving him, Sisters, Deanna Berkley and husband Chuck of Shelbyville, KY and Shirley Washington of Charleston, WV; nephews and nieces, Tessie, Roger, Othello III, Maurice, John Sita, Shelly, Felicia, Roosevelt Jr., Michael, Jeffrey, Carolyn and Charles and several great and great great nephews and nieces and many close, loving and caring friends.
A private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 14, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor James C. Jackson Sr. officiating. Burial with Military rites will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
A walk through visitation for friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins on Friday.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to Boy Scout Troop 138, 1469 Crottlestown Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201 c/o Nicole Yoder Scoutmaster.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.