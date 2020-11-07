BILLY JOE BRYANT age 60 of Cabin Creek died November 5, 2020. He was born January 28, 1960 in Montgomery and he was the son of the late James Thomas and Francis Maxine Hackney Bryant. He was also preceded in death by his wife Teresa Darlene Bryant and a sister Louise Cook and brother James Bryant Jr.
Surviving: children Billy Joe Bryant Jr. of Smithers, April Bryant of Charleston, Travis (Eleina) Bryant of Monroe, NC, Felisha (Colline) Williams of Sissonville; grandchildren Jacob, Ariana, Conner, Asa, Nevaeh, Levi and Tobias and several brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow Wood Land Cemetery at Cedar Grove. Friends may call half hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com