BILLY JOE CABELL, 68, of Foster passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Lucy Cabell; and two brothers Harold Cabell and Darrell Cabell.
He was a retired coal miner of Eastern Associated Coal and was a member of UMWA. He was an elder and member of Rock Creek Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Cabell; two sons, Jayson (Melinda) Cabell and Derek (Kristle) Cabell; one sister, Janice Tawney; one brother, Herman Cabell; five grandchildren, Hailey, Abby, Ally, Jasper, and Aurelia.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 14 at Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville with Gary Durham officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon on Monday, December 14 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.