BILLY JOE DORSEY, 87, of Dunbar, formerly of Verona, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Genesis HealthCare, Dunbar, WV.
Born November 13, 1935 in Lizemores, WV, he was the son of Clint Ben and Georgie Genevieve (Morton) Dorsey. He attended Mountain View Full Gospel Church in Afton. He was employed by Union Carbide Corp for 21 years, and after retirement, was a school bus driver for Augusta County Schools for 12 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane (Rankin) Dorsey; two sisters, Dorothy Mae Dorsey and Helen Jomayne Gee; brother, Benny Ray Dorsey; and grandson, Justin Ben O'Brien.
Those left to cherish his memory include his four children, Tracy Dorsey and wife Judy of Bickmore, WV, Jomayne Holcomb and husband Gary of Lizemores, WV, Pamela O'Brien Dorsey of Newton, NC and Casey Dorsey of Charleston, WV, stepson, Zachary Small of Staunton; brother, James Dorsey and wife Darlene of Churchville; sisters, Georgie Kay Bosserman and husband Willie of West Augusta and Patsy Osborne and husband Jimmy of Indore, WV; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Scott Jewell. Burial will follow in West Augusta Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the funeral home.
Bear Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dorsey family.