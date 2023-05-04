Thank you for Reading.

Billy Joe Dorsey
BILLY JOE DORSEY, 87, of Dunbar, formerly of Verona, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Genesis HealthCare, Dunbar, WV.

Born November 13, 1935 in Lizemores, WV, he was the son of Clint Ben and Georgie Genevieve (Morton) Dorsey. He attended Mountain View Full Gospel Church in Afton. He was employed by Union Carbide Corp for 21 years, and after retirement, was a school bus driver for Augusta County Schools for 12 years.

