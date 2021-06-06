BILLY JOE GRASS SR. 83, died at his home Friday, June 4, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born June 11, 1937 and was the son of the late John Jackson Grass and Pauline Reynolds Grass. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Fallon Nicole Grass. He attended Glenville State College, graduated from Marshall University and Miami University. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and Navy. He dedicated his working career to education, retiring from the State of WV. He was also consultant, writing training programs for many underdeveloped countries throughout the world.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy Grass, his brother John Grass Jr. (Barb), daughter Vickie Pauley (Tim), son Billy Joe Grass Jr. (Lisa), grandchildren Billy Joe Grass III (Sarah), Josh Pauley (Keri), Jake Pauley (Lani), Heather Pauley (Mark) and Jessie Arthur (Brent); 7 great grandchildren.
He thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf and was an avid supporter of Marshall and WVU sprots.
Private service will be held and burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park.