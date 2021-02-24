BILLY JOE MELTON, 90, of Charleston went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Billy was the oldest living member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He had a lifelong love of cars and vehicles. This included everything from motorcycles to farm tractors. He even drag raced at a race track by the cornfields in Winfield. He bought himself a Chevy Camaro convertible when he turned 90. He was married for over 60 years to Betty Melton (Harper) before she preceded him in death in 2019. He was a man of faith having served the church as a deacon, song leader and other leadership roles through the years.
In addition to his loving wife Betty, Billy is preceded in death by his parents; Basil and Syble Melton, brothers; Bobby Dale Melton, and H.F. Melton.
He is survived by his son, Steve Melton (Jody), daughter, Brenda Rider (CJ), sister, Peggy Lucas, grandchildren; Michelle Toliver (James), Adam Melton, and Jon Rider, great grandchildren; Jaden Toliver, Layla Toliver, and Lena Toliver.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.