BILLY JOE RIGGS, age 93 of Cross Lanes, WV passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1929 in Jeffrey, WV to Matt and Oma Zella Riggs, the eighth of nine children.
He was a graduate of Sherman High School in Boone County. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951, and served in Germany during the Korean War. Afterwards, he spent 42 years as an employee of Union Carbide. He attended Community Chapel Church.
Bill married Juanita Evelyn Tackett, the love of his life, in 1951 who survives him. He is also survived by daughter LuAnn Perri (Matt) of Athens, GA, son Tim (Candi) of Holly Springs, NC and daughter Joni Osborne of Cross Lanes, WV. Also, grandchildren, LeighAnn O'Dowd (Keola), Meredith Riggs (Trey Hardy), Jessica Perri, Megan Osborne and Michael Osborne, and great grandchildren, Luca O'Dowd, Sam Hardy IV, and Kayleigh Grace O'Dowd. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Bill will be remembered as a humble, generous, kind man who dearly loved his family. He also loved to make people laugh with his quick wit and humorous storytelling.
"I just want to be a good person."
"It'll be alright."
Celebration of Billy Joe's life will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home with Pastor Jacob Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.