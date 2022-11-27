Thank you for Reading.

Billy Joe Riggs
BILLY JOE RIGGS, age 93 of Cross Lanes, WV passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1929 in Jeffrey, WV to Matt and Oma Zella Riggs, the eighth of nine children.

He was a graduate of Sherman High School in Boone County. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951, and served in Germany during the Korean War. Afterwards, he spent 42 years as an employee of Union Carbide. He attended Community Chapel Church.

