BILLY K. CLARK, 97, of Nitro, WV passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2022. Billy was born January 4, 1925 in Princeton, WV. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Juanita E. Clark; father, James O. Clark; stepfather, J. R. Lively; mother, Mabel Lively; brother, James O. Clark, Jr. (Sonny) killed in WWII; sister, Virginia Thornhill; and grandson, Andrew Humphreys.
He is survived by children, Suzie Clark Humphreys and husband Randy of Cross Lanes, Randy Clark and wife Sue of Hurricane, and Judy Clark Whipkey and husband Kevin of Nitro; grandchildren, Kristin Humphreys Putnam and husband Wes of Indian Land, SC, Dr. Grant Clark and wife Elizabeth of Knoxville, TN, Katie Clark of Hurricane, Tyler Whipkey and wife Chloe of Lexington KY, and Tanner Whipkey of Nitro; great - grandchildren, Brooks, Dayton and Mia Putnam, Eli, Adele and Edith Clark; special nephew, Jim Thornhill; and a loving extended family.
Billy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Nitro as well as a Master Mason of Washington #58 Lodge of St. Albans. He participated in several local bowling and Union Carbide softball leagues as well as a long-time participant in the Monday morning Union Carbide retirees golf league at Big Bend golf course where he established many life-long friends. Following his graduation from Oak Hill High School, he entered the Army and served in the Pacific during WWII. Upon returning, he entered and graduated from the Charleston School of Commerce, and began his professional career at Westvaco in So. Charleston where he met his future wife, Juanita. From there he spent the rest of his career with the Union Carbide Corporation, retiring in 1983.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Judy, Susan, Mandy, Vicki, Terry, and Carmen for their friendship and loving care, as well as Stacy, Brittany, and Connie of Hospice Care.
Following a private burial service, visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 between 1 and 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Nitro, 21st Street immediately followed by a memorial service officiated by Rev. Agnes Brady and Rev. Pete Thompson, with a reception following the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following charities: Mountaineer Spina Bifida Camp, c Melinda Gibson, 2274 Docks Creek Rd., Kenova, WV 25330 Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 First Presbyterian Church of Nitro, P.O. Box 296, Nitro, WV 25143
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Clark family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com