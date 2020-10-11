BILLY KEITH NUCKOLS, 95, of Ansted, died Friday, October 9, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving family at his side.
His wife of 69 years, Helen Marie (Kincaid) preceded him in death in 2015. Born September 6, 1925, the baby boy of 10 children of the late Clarence and Virgie Nuckols, father of Billy Jr., Ronnie (deceased), Andre (Tom) Martin, Mitch (Ava) and Sue (Stephen) Zemba; grandfather to David, Mark, Steve (Cindy), Stephanie (Johnny) Nickell, Ian (Susan), Caleb (Kayla), Keilee (Wilbur) Rogers; Casey (Jason) Cleveland, Brittney; Shannon (Don) White, Mary Skeens, Krissye (Mitchell) Kerns; Mitchie (Charity), Susan, Joey (Jenny), Kimberlee (Ben), Jenny (John) Dixon; Alison (Casey) Plouffe and Ashley Zemba; preceded in death by brothers Reg, Ralph, Lyle, Jack, Jimmy and sisters Yula Durrett, Nyra Dixon, Faye Thorn and Nina Sterling.
Billy is survived by brother-in-law Mike (Juanita) Kincaid and sister-in-law, Ramona Kincaid. Billy is also survived by 44 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; many nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Holly and Jane, special family and friend, Joyce, plus many cousins and many more friends.
Billy graduated from Ansted High School in 1943 and shortly thereafter, enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country as a Gunners Mate in World War II thru March of 1946. Just before his honorable discharge, he married his true love while on leave. Following the Navy, Billy joined the Merchant Marines where he was a bosun and member of the Seafarers International Union for approximately 40 years. He sailed the world, touching ports on almost every continent. He was a life-time member of the American Legion and the VFW Post #149. He received the Key to the City from Ansted in 2019 along with a commemorative coin of the USS West Virginia SSBN, presented by the Commanding Officer. Billy was a long-time active member of the Ansted Baptist and Ansted Beacon Baptist Church.
He and his wife traveled to various states to attend revivals and enrich and strengthen their faith. Billy's prayers were always for church, family and our country. Billy enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys, grandsons and great grandsons. He was an avid reader of all Louis LAmour and William Johnstone's westerns. He enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, (with his wife) coaching from afar, bowling, watching all sports, especially the New York Yankees and Bass Fishing tournaments, playing cards and time with family and friends. He loved his family, those West Virginia Hills and his hometown of Ansted. We love him dearly and will miss his strength, support and guidance, his kindness and care for others. Father, friend, instructor and leader of "The Nuckols Clan"! Special thanks to the nurses and employees of Harpers Mills and the Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Friends are welcome to call from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12th at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home Chapel in Ansted, 74 Holley Street, Ansted, WV 25812. It is requested that masks be worn and social distance as much as possible. We understand all Covid concerns and appreciate your prayers.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, October 13 at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Justin Clemins and Rev. Mack Hatfield presiding. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Midland Trail High School Girls Softball or Girls Basketball, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV 25854 Attn: John Mark Kincaid or to the Alzheimer's Association online at alz.org, Beckley, WV Team Nuckols.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in ansted is in charge of arrangements please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com