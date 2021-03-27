Thank you for Reading.

BILLY LEON FOUTY, 87, of Reedy, WV, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. There will be a public visitation from 12 until 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. A private family burial will take place at the Mt. Zion Cemetery near Peniel, WV.

