BILLY PAUL SPILLERS, 57, of St. Albans, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, July 22, at Lively Cemetery, Sod. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.

