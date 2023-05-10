BILLY RAY AND ARVILLA JO HALE of Charleston, WV, were married for nearly 70 years, passed away within hours of each other on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Bill was born on May 28, 1932, to the late William and Lilly Hale. He was a 1950 graduate of Duval High School where he met the love of his life Jo.
Jo was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mabel Nelson. She was born on September 15, 1933, and attended Duval High School and South Charleston High School where she graduated in 1951.
The two were born and raised in Lincoln County and moved to Charleston after their marriage in 1953. Bill was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and worked for 37 years at Union Carbide. Jo retired after 25 years with Traveler's insurance company.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, golf, tennis, and volleyball. Jo enjoyed many of the same things as Bill. She loved her flowers and taking walks around the neighborhood with her dog. She was a long-time member of the Angel Terrace Garden Club and enjoyed golfing and bowling. They attended Grace Church of the Nazarene in South Charleston for several decades.
Bill and Jo were loving parents to their only son Michael (Margie) Hale. They were proud grandparents of Rebecca (Travis) Shamblin, Jessica (Larry) Holstein, Joshua (Adrianne) Hale, and Nicholas Hale. They were greatly loved by their great grandchildren Anneliese, Jack, and Noah Shamblin and Gideon and Eden Holstein.
They are also survived by Bill's sister Wynona Babers and Jo's sister Kim (Jody) Coleman brother Nick (Rachel) Nelson, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with their parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister Inez Currance, while Jo was preceded in death by her sister Diana Garnett and brother Rodney Nelson.
Service will be held 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home on what would've been their 70th wedding anniversary with family members and friends sharing memories.
Private burial will follow at a later date at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV.
Family & friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.