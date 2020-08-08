BILLY RAY HARMON, 78, of Kenna WV passed away Wed, August 5,2020. In keeping with his wishes he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date with family.
Born June 28, 1942 in Beckley, WV. He was son of late Jerry & Ersie Harmon. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He was a very caring and would do anything possible for his family. He loved fishing and hunting and spending time at his Cabin at Greenbank.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Dorothy B Harmon. His children son -Robert (Janet) Harmon, daughters- Kim (Mike) McGee, Heather Bowman, BilliJo (Bryan) Philyaw. Thirteen grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and his beloved canine companion Possum.