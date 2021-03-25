Billy Ray Taylor

BILLY RAY "BILL" TAYLOR, 83 of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born February 26, 1938 and was a 1957 Graduate of South Charleston High School.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ruth Taylor, sister, Phyllis Dent, and his children Rick Taylor, Tammy Taylor and Tina Colletti. He was the step father to Timothy Naylor and Tracie Martin. He was the grandfather of Andrew Taylor, Mariah Naylor, Gabrielle Martin, Adam Taylor, Alex Taylor and Joshua Colletti as well as two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Taylor.
Bill was always remembered for his wonderful stories and his love for the Lord. He also was known for his passion for the Lion's Club of South Charleston and was known to be a proud WVU fan.
Family and close friends are welcomed to celebrate Bill's life on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, in the upper mausoleum chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m., at the cemetery.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
