BILLY TED BUSH, Sr., 76, of Alta, passed to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Dan and Velma (Waugh) Bush.
He was a member of the Alta First Church of God where he presently served as adult Sunday School teacher and church trustee. He had also been youth boys Sunday School teacher and Sunday School superintendent.
Bill was retired from Cannelton Coal Company with 36 years of service and a member of Local 8843 UMWA. After retiring from Cannelton, Bill enjoyed a second career as a barber at Modern Barber shop in Montgomery.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Rogers Bush of 55 1/2 years, son Billy Jr. (Sheri) of Fayetteville, daughter, Pamela (Bruce) of Alta, two grandsons Peyton and Noah. Also, surviving are brother Freddie (Donna) of Syracuse, NY, sisters Sue Bird, Judy Naylor & Ginger Totten of Gauley Bridge. Special friends Robert Oglesby, sports buddy, Richard Ferrell, long, lifetime friend, and Billy Morris, golfing buddy.
Services for Bill will be Monday, November 30, 2020, at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery at 2:30 with the Rev. Billy Morris presiding. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30, burial will follow at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Victor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alta First Church of God P.O. Box 454, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085.
