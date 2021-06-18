BILLY "TIG" TUCKER, 77, of Dunbar, passed away on June 15, 2021.
He was a lifelong member of Dunbar First Baptist Church and proudly served in the United States Army, 19th SFG, Airborne. Tig was the co-owner of T&S Coal Company, and later in life he was a self-employed heavy equipment mechanic. He loved to hunt and ride around in his side by side with his wife, Andrea and buddy, Chance.
Tig was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Woodrow Tucker; and sister Patsy Massengill.
Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife of 53 years, Andrea "Andy"; daughter, Jennifer; brothers, Danny (Kay) and Natie (Doris); sisters, Sharon Chambers, Betsy Ross and Mary Jane Ball (Jack); and his special canine companion, Chance; and several nieces and nephews, including his hunting buddy Val Lambing.
Tig also has numerous friends that will miss their conversations
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 19, at Dunbar First Baptist Church with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hubbard House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.