BILLY WAYNE TUCKER age 71 of Deepwater was granted his Angel Wings of July 13th at 9:30 p.m. He was born November 16, 1949 to the late William Earl Tucker and Virginia Rice Tucker.
He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1968 and later went on the become a certified Electrician and Certified HVAC. He had a lifelong career in maintenance, employed with Broughtons and retired from Montgomery General Hospital.
In his spare time he loved to hunt and assemble model cars.
Billy Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and hunter. He will be missed and remembered by all.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years Dorothy Dravenstott Tucker; daughter Nancy Tucker-Schoolcraft; grandchildren Taylor Shaye, Zack Barton and Jaylea Sky Baldwin; deceased brothers and sisters; Larry Tucker, Barbara Ney, Keith Tucker, Anita Tucker and surviving Terry Tucker of Shrewsbury; many nieces and nephews but Allison Young and Ryan Tucker were dear to his heart.
Service will be at 3 p.m., on Saturday July 17 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Deacon Greg Petry officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to service at the funeral home where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com