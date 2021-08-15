BIRD DOG ROSS, age 64, flew away on August 28, 2020, with his children Justin and Holly and youngest brother Shorty by his side.
He passed away in his home on the Greenbrier River where he retired and spent the best years of his life.
In an attempt to keep everyone safe, his celebration of life will be held outdoors at Barboursville Park on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 2 - 4 p.m., We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Wallace Funeral Home for their kind support during this time and also over the years.
The Dog was born on Christmas Eve in 1955 to the late Don and Mary Ross Johnson and raised by Mary and her second husband Carl Johnson. Bird grew up in Huntington, attended Cox's Landing Middle School and graduated from Barboursville High School in 1974. He played football, basketball and wrestled. After graduating, he and his high-school sweetheart Robbin were married, and they had two children.
Bird worked as a journeyman pipefitter, business owner and operating engineer. He later married Patsy and our beautifully blended family began. Bird Dog has a wonderful family and hundreds of friends who miss him deeply.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters including David, Neil, Shorty, Corky, Patty, Eddie, Janet and Sherri. His children include Justin, Holly, Jake, Joey, Corky and Ginny. He has two grandsons, Pax and Saul and daughter-in-law Bethany and son-in-law James.
The Dog Father was a friend to many, stranger to none and will live on in the hearts of everyone for years to come. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our family.
In lieu of flowers, please take this time to open your heart to someone in need, just as Bird Dog spent so much of his life doing. "Perhaps they are not stars, but openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones shines down to let us know they are happy." -Eskimo proverb