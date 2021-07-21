BISHOP JOHN M. FAUCETT, born March 31, 1940 departed his earthly labor to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 17, 2021 surrounded by his family. Bishop Faucett was married to the late Elect Lady Jessie L. Faucett for forty-nine years. He was born to Simeon J. Faucett and Pearl S. Barton Faucett in Slab Fork, West Virginia. When his parents separated, he was sent to Charleston at a very young age to live with his father. One of his childhood jobs was selling Blue Streak papers on the streets. Bishop Faucett matriculated through the Kanawha County School system and was an astonishing athlete. Before entering the ministry he also worked for the City of Charleston and the Consolidated Gas Company.
Bishop Faucett was led to Christ by the late Pastor Lillian Hunter in a church located in the Orchard Manor Apartments. Pastor Hunter led and guided Bishop in the ministry and he remained under her pastorship until he started his own church. He often said, "For This Cause Was I Born!" Bishop's own words describe what became his life's purpose, to preach the gospel to a dying world so that men and women might be saved. Bishop John M. Faucett, is the Founder and Overseer of Central Community Tabernacle. Along with Elect Lady Jessie, they ministered in the city of Charleston for over 40 years. They first began on the playgrounds of the low income housing developments. He was later provided space in a basement located in the Washington Manor Apartments until God blessed the congregation to purchase its own church building. Bishop Faucett's ministry has always been in the form of an outreach ministry that supported the spiritual needs of people, but also attended to the natural needs of many of the low income families in the Charleston area. "If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you." St. John 15:7. This scripture has guided his life and allowed him to have the faith and courage he needed to offer many programs to the citizens of Charleston without much outside help.
In April of 2006 his years of labor were recognized when he was consecrated to the position of Bishop in the Church of God. Also in 2006 Bishop Faucett was conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Divinity from the Eastern Theological Consortium Christ Theological Seminary. Among his many other activities, Bishop Faucett was appointed to the Board of Fair Housing for the City of Charleston and he also served as an arbitrator for the Charleston Housing Authority. As a testament to his service to the community, Bishop Faucett and Elect Lady Jessie L. Faucett were inducted into the Charleston Kanawha Housing Authority Hall of Fame in June of 2009. Bishop Faucett has also received the honor as being forever recognized by the Governor of West Virginia as a "Distinguished West Virginian" and was formally presented with the award.
He actively devoted his life to the community.
Bishop Faucet was proceeded in death by his cherished wife of 49 years, Elect Lady Jessie L. Faucett, son John Michael Faucett, Jr., parents, Simeon and Pearl Faucett, stepmother, Ruth Artis, brother Robert Faucett and niece Sharon Harper. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cheryl Lynn, Brian, Tonya, Alice and Danny (Misty), his niece/dauther, Marie Mason, his godchildren Tammy Smith, Brad (Wanda) Williams, David Loyd.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of many other relatives and friends, as well as his Pastor Carolyn Walker and brother David Walker and all of the members of Central Community Tabernacle.
Celebration of Life Services are as follows: Bishop Faucett will "Lie in State" at Central Community Tabernacle 1340 Elmwood Avenue, Charleston, WV on Friday, July 23rd from 3 - 7 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, July 24th, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, WV viewing at 11a.m., funeral service at 12 noon.
Preston Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.