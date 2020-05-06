BLAKE A. BROOKS, 28, of Charleston passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
He was known for his big beautiful smile and his big teddy bear hugs. Blake was a man of passion and strength.
Blake was a key figure on so many football teams around this state including South Charleston High School's 2008 and 2009 championship teams and Marshall University's Conference championship team of 2014.
His big smile was matched by his big heart he never met a stranger. Blake had a special way of putting people at ease and making them laugh even on their worst day. He was a powerful, optimistic, and inspiring man, Blake was a mentor to many. After graduating with his bachelor's in criminology from Marshall University, he continued professionally to mentor at Charleston Job Corp Center and coach high school football. With an energy unmatched by any, Blake's "Big Cheese" smile, big hugs, and incredible love will live on through those whose lives he has touched.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Angie Angelo; lifelong best friend, Richard Campbell; and mentor, Coach John Messenger.
Left to cherish Blake's memory are his wife, Emilee Brooks and unborn child; his two beloved dogs, Brady and Chloe; his mother, Karen Angelo (Paul Linville) and foster brother, Mathew of Dunbar; sister, Kayla Brooks; nephews, Kaysen and Kaiser Brooks of Charleston; father, Mark Brooks; grandmother, June Brooks; uncles, Ken "Kojak",Tracey, and Kent; aunt, Heather Books, all of Charleston; as well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a walk through visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service at 2:45 p.m. in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.