BLANCHE ANN HESS ELSWICK, 75 of Campbells Creek passed away Friday January 20, 2023.
Blanche was a 1965 graduate of DuPont High School. She loved to play bingo, work in her flower beds, dug ginseng and spend time with her family. She held a few jobs during her life on Campbells Creek, working for Dickinson Fuel Coal Company Store as secretary and the Exxon Stationand Bowincals.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Junior Elswick, who passed away 8 months before her; parents, Gene and Oma McVey Hess; brothers, John and Gene Hess; sister, Irene Pittman.
Blanche will be dearly missed by her children, Clinton (Cheryl) Elswick, Curtis Elswick and Stephanie Allen; grandchildren, Caleb Elswick, Courtney (Justin) Bailey, Cara and Cami Elswick, Hannah (Lucas)Wilson, Levi and Micah Allen; great grandchildren, Lilly and Jacob Elswick, Declan and Leighton Bailey; sister, Oma (Tom) Gibson; brother, George Hess; sisters-in-law, Rita (Fred) Creech, Irma Belcher, Sophia (Richard) Shannon, Teresa Elswick; brothers-in-law, Dallas (Katie) Elswick, John (Lynn) Elswick, Randy Elswick; and many nieces , nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the Crowder Cemetery, Cinco. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to help with funeral expenses, C/O Stephanie Allen 894 Oka Road, Chloe, WV 25235.