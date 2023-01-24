Thank you for Reading.

Blanche Ann Hess Elswick
BLANCHE ANN HESS ELSWICK, 75 of Campbells Creek passed away Friday January 20, 2023.

Blanche was a 1965 graduate of DuPont High School. She loved to play bingo, work in her flower beds, dug ginseng and spend time with her family. She held a few jobs during her life on Campbells Creek, working for Dickinson Fuel Coal Company Store as secretary and the Exxon Stationand Bowincals.

