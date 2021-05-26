BLANCHE LOUISE TAYLOR, 79 of Chelyn, May 3, 1941 -- April 10, 2021. Passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She loved everyone, even friends were her family. She enjoyed church, crocheting, traveling, and her many grandchildren and great children.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Joe Taylor. She is preceded in death by Hattie and Tom Kirk (grandparents), Mary (mother) and Garnett Ross and Bub Bland (father), Clarence Goble (son), Crystal Jordan-Goble (daughter, Mitchell Goble (ex-husband), Harold Kirk (brother), Benny Ross (brother), Rose Ford (sister, Steve Taylor (stepson), and her beloved Chihuahua, Charro.
Blanche is survived by daughter Cheryl Smith (Pam) South Charleston; stepdaughter Joanne (Jimmy) Cabin Creek; stepson Matt Cabin Creek and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her very much and will miss her.
Blanche's wish was for no service, although, there will be a dinner and dedication by Cheylan United Methodist Church and Pastor Scott Neal in her honor; Saturday May 29th at 5:15pm. All are welcome to attend.