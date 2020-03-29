BOB ELLSWORTH WILLIS SR., age 84, of Charleston, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Bob was born and raised in Eskdale, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, and graduated from East Bank High School in 1953. Bob was a celebrated football player at East Bank, earning High School All-American honors, and he was selected to play in the 1953 national East-West prep all-star football game.
Bob was a Veteran who honorably and faithfully served his Nation and the State of West Virginia in the U.S. Army and the West Virginia Army National Guard. Bob retired at the rank of Sergeant First Class after serving a large part of his military career in the 19th Special Forces Group.
Bob lived out his passion for hard work. He retired from the State of West Virginia as a Parole Officer in the Division of Corrections. Thereafter, he worked for many years at Ryder Truck Rental in Dunbar and Smith Company Motor Cars in South Charleston.
Over his life, Bob lived throughout the Kanawha Valley including many years in Cabin Creek, Rand, Belle, and Charleston.
Bob loved motorcycles and rode bikes for more than 60 years. He was a member of the Blue Knights of West Virginia and completed a number of cross-country motorcycle adventures.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Stone "Mur" Estep, and his stepfather, Earl Estep; his brother, Billy; Uncle Phillip; Aunt Ruth; his first wife, Joyce Tackett; and wife, Ragene Willis.
He is survived by his sons, J.B. Willis and wife Becky of Charleston, Gregory Willis and wife Francine of St. Albans, and Bobby Willis and wife Ivonne of Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania; six grandsons, James, Robert, William, Charles, Caleb, and Jared Willis; and three great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Lincoln, and Luke Willis.
Bob was cared for in the final of year of his life by six wonderful caregivers and friends: Tanisha Smith, Jeannie Pauley, Marilyn Carter, Deborah Martin, Adaline Albright, and Bonnie Hudson.
The family will hold a private service at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, West Virginia, on Monday, March 30. Military funeral honors will be performed by an honor guard detail.
The family will honor the life of Bob at an appropriate time in the near future in special consideration for family and friends who aren't well or can't travel.
Memories of Bob may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.