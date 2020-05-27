BOB LEE LOVEJOY, 79, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sylvia Lovejoy.
Bob was a quiet and friendly man that knew no strangers. He loved to watch the Mountaineers play ball and listen to the Cleveland Indians on the radio. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Greg) Estep of Liberty; sons, Tim (Buffy) Lovejoy of Clendenin, and Butch Lovejoy of Elkview; and grandchildren, Amanda Lane, Brittany Davis, Amara Taylor, Eric Lovejoy, and Christina Lovejoy.
A service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.