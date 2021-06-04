Thank you for Reading.

BOBBIE LEE EDER, 78, of Sun, WV died on Monday, May 31, 2021. Visitation will be held at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Tyree Funeral Home. Burial will be at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

