BOBBIE LEE RICHARDS, 79, of Ward, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, May 15th, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. He was born July 24th, 1940, to John Author and Mary Richards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Emory "Skimp" and Delbert Richards; sister, Beck Lanham; and niece, Cathy Wilkinson.
He retired from Kanawha River Mining, Powellton, W.Va., in 2002. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors; one of his favorite things to do was to watch the sunrise from the mountain top.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 36 years Angela (Kozak) Richards, and daughter, Savannah Richards; also sister, Clara Hundley (Don) Hundley of Cedar Grove. He will be greatly missed by nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th, at Ward Cemetery, Ward, with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Richards family.