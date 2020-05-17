Bobbie Lee Richards

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Bobbie Lee Richards
SYSTEM

BOBBIE LEE RICHARDS, 79, of Ward, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, May 15th, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. He was born July 24th, 1940, to John Author and Mary Richards.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Emory "Skimp" and Delbert Richards; sister, Beck Lanham; and niece, Cathy Wilkinson.

He retired from Kanawha River Mining, Powellton, W.Va., in 2002. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors; one of his favorite things to do was to watch the sunrise from the mountain top.

Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 36 years Angela (Kozak) Richards, and daughter, Savannah Richards; also sister, Clara Hundley (Don) Hundley of Cedar Grove. He will be greatly missed by nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th, at Ward Cemetery, Ward, with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.

Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Richards family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Blake, Roberta - 3 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.

Enos, Carolyn - 10:15 a.m., procession will leave Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Fitzwater, Calvin - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Godfrey, Kimberly - 2 p.m., 235 Henson Road, Hurricane.

Holliday, Barbara - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.

Jordan Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Keene, Willa - 11:30 a.m., Dunbar Towers.

Neeley-Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.

Peyton, Katherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin.

Thevenin, Mark - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.