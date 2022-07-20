BOBBIE MARTIN BOSTIC, 85 of Campbell's Creek, went home to be with the Lord Saturday July 16, 2022 at his home.
Bobbie was born in Charleston on October 18, 1936 to the late Granville & Helen Carr Bostic. He was a retired machinist with Robertson Manufacturing in Cleveland, OH with 31 years of service. Although he was a quiet man, he was a fierce protector and leader of our family. He was an avid sports fan and a Mountaineer for life.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death on July 7, 2022 by his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Jean "Blondie" Bostic; sisters, Charlotte Bostic, Sissy Gatens and Carol Jean Bostic; brothers, Johnny & Vernon Bostic.
Bobbie is survived by his children, Dawn Marrie, Bobbi Bostic and Brian Bostic all of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Amanda Croasmun, Sarah (Benjamin) Rayeske, Cody (Emily) Croasmun, Caitlin and Michael Marrie; sisters, Faye (Bill) Goff of Sarasota, FL, Joyce (Rodney) Morris and Trish Bostic all of Charleston; brothers, Richard (Vicky) Bostic of Kenna; Kenneth (Catherine) Bostic, George (Tammi) Bostic and James Bostic all of Charleston; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday July 22, 2022 at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbell's Creek with Pastor Mike Long officiating. After the service at Mr. Bostic's request cremation will be honored.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., on Thursday July 21, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the Church.
A Celebration of Life service for both Mr. & Mrs. Bostic will be held in Cleveland, OH to be determined at a later date.