Bobbie Martin Bostic
BOBBIE MARTIN BOSTIC, 85 of Campbell's Creek, went home to be with the Lord Saturday July 16, 2022 at his home.

Bobbie was born in Charleston on October 18, 1936 to the late Granville & Helen Carr Bostic. He was a retired machinist with Robertson Manufacturing in Cleveland, OH with 31 years of service. Although he was a quiet man, he was a fierce protector and leader of our family. He was an avid sports fan and a Mountaineer for life.

