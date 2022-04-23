Bobbie Radcliff Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOBBIE RADCLIFF 79, of Nettie, passed away April 19, 2022. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Handschumacher Cemetery, Upper Glade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bobbie Radcliff Pass Away Graveside Service Handschumacher Cemetery Glade Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale Charles L. “Tink” Burgess John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Blank Alice Herring Barksdale Blank Larry Allen Oxley George Marion McCormick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes