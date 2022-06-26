BOBBY CAUSEY, 48, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 19, 2022.
He was a graduate of South Charleston High School and attended Marshall University. He worked in the commercial and residential heating, air conditioning and refrigeration business all of his adult life, working in Charleston, WV, Hilton Head, SC, Charleston, SC, as well as Saint Croix, Virgin Islands for several years.
Bobby had a passion for music, attending more than 30 Metallica concerts all over the United States. He loved the beach and swimming in the ocean with the dolphins. He enjoyed playing pool with friends, reading history books, watching documentaries, cooking and spending time with his brother, nephew and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larue Causey; brother, Bryan Causey and numerous family members and friends.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Cheryl Causey; nephew, Bryan Causey and his two children; aunts and uncles; cousins, including, Tommy and Randy Williamson; and many friends.
A service to Honor the Life of Bobby will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with H.R. Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.