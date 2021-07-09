BOBBY D. "BOB" BARNETT, age 84, of South Charleston, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021. The family will receive friends on Sunday July 18th from 4 to 6 p.m., at Caf Appalachia on D Street in South Charleston. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hubbard Hospice House or pollen8 at Caf Appalachia would be appreciated. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
