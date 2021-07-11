BOBBY D. "BOB" BARNETT, age 84, of South Charleston passed away on Saturday July 3rd, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House following a long illness.
He was born July 7, 1936 in Spring Dale, WV, son of the late Ray and Lalla Gill Barnett. He is also preceded in death by sisters, Maxine Norman, Wanda Shivley and brothers Elben, Russell, and Everett Leroy Barnett.
Bob's mother died when he was 2 years old, and Bob, the youngest of 6, was raised by his older brothers and sisters in and outside West Virginia. He counted that he had switched schools 27 times while growing up. After graduating from Meadow Bridge High School in 1954, he lived in South Charleston where he met his wife Sonja, and graduated from West Virginia State College in 1960. He taught drafting at South Charleston High School, Center College and the University of Charleston, but is mostly remembered in the community for building houses with his company Barnett Building Systems. He cherished his years as a Little League baseball coach in the Ruthlawn neighborhood of South Charleston (Go Mets!). He was a devoted husband, parent, and grandparent who enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and Mountaineer Sports. Bob was a Christian and he was proud of the fact that he was able to help acquire the land for and start Maranatha Fellowship Church in St. Albans. When he would talk about his faith in Christ he would become overwhelmed with emotion about what God had done for him. We all remember him as an extremely humble and loving father who would do anything for his 3 sons.
The family would like to thank Curtis Goins, George Powers and Ronnie Salisbury for all of the fishing and hunting trips they took Bob on over the last several years. The family would also like to thank Andrea Schirtzinger as well as the other nurses who took such loving care of "Bobby", as they affectionately referred to him, during the last weeks of his life at CAMC General, Stonerise Skilled Nursing Home and the Hubbard Hospice House. We would also like to thank Reverends Rich Mahan, David Bess and James Wright for their ministry to him through the years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sonja; three sons, Troy (Rhonda Robbins), Todd (Meredith Montague), and Monty (Lisa); grandchildren Jenna, Wyatt, Flora, Evangeline, Roscoe, and Louise.
The family will receive friends on Sunday July 18th from 4 to 6 p.m., at Caf Appalachia on D Street in South Charleston. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hubbard Hospice House or pollen8 at Caf Appalachia would be appreciated.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.