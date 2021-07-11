Bobby D. “Bob” Barnett

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.