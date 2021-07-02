BOBBY G. SUMLER, 82, of Foster, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
He was born December 18, 1938 to the late Willis Sumler and Lillian Pauley. He was also preceded in death by his partner IIeita Marsden, son Scott, brother Sam and sister Mary Ann.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Peggy (Ed) Chase, Evelyn (Doug) Clark; brother, Larry Pauley; children, Deanna, William, Joann, Kelly, Jackie, Tony and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bob graduated from Scott High School, and enlisted in the United States Marines. Upon an honorable discharge from service he relocated to Arlington, VA and pursued a plumbing career where he worked until retirement from Krick Construction.
After retirement he moved back to West Virginia and joined Pinnacle Block Church. He enjoyed going to church and fellowshipping. Bob also enjoyed listening to sports of all kinds. Bob was a humble man that enjoyed hosting family gatherings.
Bob meant a lot of wonderful things to many people and will be missed by many.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Chuck Gillispie and Chuck Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com