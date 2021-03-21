With deep regret we announce the passing of BOBBY GENE HOOVER on March 19th, 2021 at South Charleston Hospice.
Bob, the youngest son of Herbert Roy and Nettie (Mullins) Hoover , was born August 28th, 1949. Bob attended Big Chimney, Valley Grove and Jefferson Junior High Schools. He honorably served our country in the United States Army. Bob was a long distance truck driver, he enjoyed family reunions and always had a smile.
Bob is survived by his sons Bobby Jr. (Sue) and David (Amanda); daughter Crystal (Jaz); grandchildren Jaz, Seth, Jacob, Caden and Brittany; brother Harold (Kim) of Belle; sisters Betty Hunter of Quick Rd., Delcie Hoover of Young's Bottom. Also left to cherish Bob's memory are many nieces, nephews and special friends, especially Lynn and Bill Chambers where Bob made his home and the workers Danny, Jessie, Dennis, Danny, Chrissy, and Wyatt (Blue) who was like a grandson to the shop and Bob, and the many friends who came in the shop.
In addition to his parents Bob is preceded in death by his brothers Robert and wife Margaret Hoover, Herbert Roy Jr.; sisters Alice Hoover, Mildred Brown, Dorothy Comer; nephews Jerry Brown, Johnnie Hunter, and James Hoover and niece Barbara Dooling.
A service honoring Bob's Life will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Pastor Roy Baker officiating Pastor of Bible Christian Chapel in Pinch, where Bob attended in the past.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow the service in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
