BOBBY GENE HUDNALL 89 of Ward went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5th, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division from COVID.
He was a beloved husband of 69 years to Elinor Helmick Hudnall.
He was preceded in death by only 10 days by Elinor, his parents Hallie Landers Hudnall & Howard Hudnall, brothers; Kinnie D. Hudnall & Carroll "Ray" Hudnall and a son; Bobby Wayne Hudnall.
He is survived by son; Jerry A. Hudnall (Diane), daughters; Deborah Cox (Tom), Sue Ann Easterday (Mark), Kimberly Hudnall (Coral) 14 grand kids & 16 great-grand kids; brother Dalton Hudnall (Sonja); sisters Katherine "Sue Herald" & "Kay" Mullins Bobby Gene loved his family, friends & Ward, WV.
Due to the COVID Pandemic there will be no services.
Entombment was at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Glasgow with Pastor Roger Goodwin officiating.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium assisted the Hudnall family.
A special thank you to CAMC-CPICU staff for their care & compassion of Bobby Gene Hudnall.
