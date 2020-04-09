BOBBY GENE O'DELL, 83, of Mt. Lookout, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held. There will be no visitation. White Funeral Home at Summersville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020
Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.