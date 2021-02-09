BOBBY J. CRAIG, 70 of Fraziers Bottom passed away Saturday February 6, 2021 at his home. He worked for many years as an area manager for Bridgestone/ Firestone. He pastored several local churches over the years including, Grandview Baptist Church and Wolfe Valley Church. Bobby also served as associate pastor at Victory Baptist in Cross Lanes. He loved cars and was a member of the WV Dragracer Hall of Fame. He loved sports and was a huge fan of the Pittsburg Pirates, WVU Mountaineers and Marshall. He spent several years coaching the Leon Lions wrestling team.
Born June 16, 1950 in Robertsburg he was the son of the late Robert L. Craig and Bessie Riffle Craig. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman Craig and John Craig.
Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years Teresa Craig; son, Robert (Lauren) Craig of Ashton; daughter Laura Craig of Ashton; son, Ronald (Christy) Little of Crestview FL; brother, Paul (Beverly) Craig of Ft. Myers FL; sister, Janet (Johnny) Simonton of Charleston; grandchildren, Lanie Craig, Kelsie Graham, Wyatt Moffitt, Luke Moffitt, Joci Little, Cooper Craig and Isaac Craig.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday February 10, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor John Henderson and Pastor Chad Lovejoy officiating. Burial will follow in Craig-Douglass Cemetery, Leon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Craig family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.