Bobby Joe Collier

Mr. BOBBY JOE COLLIER, 74, of Chapmanville, departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Charleston. In accordance with CDC regulations, the family will have a private service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Immediate family is all that will attend, but the family has requested a FaceBook Live broadcast on Evans' FB Page be provided.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Hoke, Lillian - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Leroy.

Meadows, Glenn - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Thomas, Edna - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.