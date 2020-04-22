Mr. BOBBY JOE COLLIER, 74, of Chapmanville, departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Charleston. In accordance with CDC regulations, the family will have a private service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Immediate family is all that will attend, but the family has requested a FaceBook Live broadcast on Evans' FB Page be provided.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Hoke, Lillian - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Leroy.
Meadows, Glenn - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Thomas, Edna - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.