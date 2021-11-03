BOBBY "JOE" GAYLOR, loving father and grandfather, passed away on October 31st 2021 at the age of 89 after a short illness.
Joe was a native of Cross Lanes but lived most of his life in the Belle, WV area. He was raised in Malden, WV by his Grandparents Hansford and Ella Gaylor. Joe was retired from Columbia Gas and was a former member of the National Guard of the United States. Joe enjoyed volunteering his time to the Belle Fire Department as the Assistant Chief, and after retiring from the gas company, he took a part-time job in which enjoyed traveling the country with his wife while delivering miscellaneous items for Quick Delivery. When Joe was younger, he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his best friend Cody. He also was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed tinkering on cars and trading the cars after he repaired them. Additionally, Joe enjoyed watching NASCAR races, old westerns, and American Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart. Joe never met a stranger and was the first to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte "Bettie" Gaylor; granddaughter, Misty Jo Gaylor; mother, Macel Holstein; and grandparents, Hansford and Ella Gaylor.
Joe is survived by his son, Robert "Bobby" Gaylor (Pam); daughter, Mary Rose (Ford); grandchildren, Jeremy Rose, Ryan Gaylor, Michael Burris, Joey Walker, Crystal Gaylor and Cassie Canterbury; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Jacob Burgess officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the employees of the Hubbard House located at 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, for the exceptional care that Joe was given during his time there.