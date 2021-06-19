Thank you for Reading.

BOBBY JOE SMITH, 79, of Williamson, WV, passed away on June 17, 2021. There will be a visitation with family and friends at 12 p.m., with a memorial service following at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Nolan Church of God Acts 20:28. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you